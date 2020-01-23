Construction crews are set to begin work Feb. 3 on one of Brookhaven’s busiest intersections to make changes that are expected to improve traffic flow.

Work at the intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry roads is expected to last four months. The project includes extending the right lane on northbound Ashford-Dunwoody Road to create a dedicated left-turn lane as well as a longer lane for turns and through traffic. Timing of the traffic signal will be adjusted to help the flow of traffic. Sidewalks will be widened and sidewalk gaps along the east side of Ashford-Dunwoody Road will be filled.

The cost of the project is $481,769.

“This important project will greatly improve traffic flow, especially from the south end of Ashford-Dunwoody, simply by reengineering our existing resources in the right of way, and straightening out the right turn lane,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran in a news release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we install these necessary upgrades.”

The project work hours will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, the work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. But work involving the closure of traffic lanes will only happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no work on holidays.

The project is part of the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study approved in 2017, which envisions a more walkable and bikeable thoroughfare while also alleviating traffic congestion.