Emily Halevy, an affordable housing advocate and digital media executive, announced Jan. 23 that she is running as a Democrat for the DeKalb County Commission Super District 6 post being vacated by Kathie Gannon. The district includes the western half of the county, including Brookhaven and Dunwoody.

Gannon announced one week ago she was not going to seek reelection this year after serving 15 years on the commission. The primary to fill the seat is May 19 and the election is set for Nov. 3.

Halevy lives in unincorporated DeKalb County near Avondale Estates.

“As a mom, a small business executive and a community advocate, I’m very invested in DeKalb,” Halevy said in a news release.

“I’ve been on the front lines pushing DeKalb to preserve and enhance our neighborhoods,” she said. “Working together, we can improve our neighborhoods, plan intelligently for our future and make sure county government works for every DeKalb resident.”

Halevy helped found and is national accounts manager at the company Preserve South, which specializes in digitization and media migration projects.

She is founder of the Coalition for a Diverse DeKalb, a volunteer organization that supports affordable housing initiatives, and is and is a board member of Project Community Connections, a nonprofit that works to help people experiencing homelessness. She is a 2019 recipient of the Georgia Legislative Women’s Caucus Yellow Rose Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award.

Halevy’s campaign website is emilyfordekalb.com.