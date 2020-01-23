The Dunwoody Homeowners Association annual meeting on Jan. 26 is slated to feature elected officials and community speakers as the organization heads into its 50th year.

The program starts held at 2 p.m. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall at 1548 Mount Vernon Road and is free and open to the public.

The DHA was incorporated on June 3, 1970 and served as the city’s de facto government to DeKalb County officials before Dunwoody was incorporated in 2008, according to DHA President Adrienne Duncan. The organization’s 50th anniversary will be recognized at the meeting.

State Sen. Sally Harrell is slated to speak at the event. Also scheduled to speak is DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, the first woman to serve in this role. She is running for the seat in a March 24 special election.

Other speakers include Ann Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Center Community Improvement Districts; Dunwoody Nature Center Executive Director Mike Cowan; Marian Adeimy of the Dunwoody Farmers Market; and Despina Lamas, Michelle Fincher and Leah Marques, founders of the Educate Dunwoody advocacy group.

This year, the DHA will present its first Dick Williams Citizenship Award, named for the former owner and editor of the Dunwoody Crier newspaper.