Tom Cunningham, the chief economist for the Metro Chamber of Commerce, spoke about metro Atlanta’s diversity being a strong suit to its economy at the Sandy Springs Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon on Jan. 23.

Cunningham said businesses are successful in metro Atlanta because of the diverse nature of the area.

“Atlanta is a very attractive destination for businesses,” Cunningham said. “When you take a large, diverse economy, what you really do is take a lot of risk out of locating a new business there.”

“There is a thickness of diversity here that doesn’t exist elsewhere,” Cunningham added.

Fred Jewell was named the chamber’s chair for 2020. Jewell is an executive director at Jabian Consulting, a locally-focused management consulting firm with offices in Sandy Springs, Dallas, Tex. and Charlotte, North Carolina. Jewell replaces Karen Trylovich, an event coordinator at A Classical Affair, a Sandy Springs-based event planning company that specializes in social and corporate events.