Firefighters extinguished a “trash fire” along I-85 in Buckhead on Jan. 23, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The fire came less than a week after a similar fire in the area.

The Jan. 23 fire happened under the Buford Spring Connector near Lakeshore Drive, according to the fire department’s social media. Much of the highway was closed while the blaze was extinguished.

A similar fire on Jan. 17 was behind a nearby Goodwill store on Piedmont Road and involved “debris from a possible homeless encampment on fire,” the fire department said the time.

Both recent fires were near the spot where a 2017 blaze collapsed part of I-85 over Piedmont Road. Authorities alleged, but never proved in court, that the notorious blaze was started by homeless people and spread to flammable materials stored under the highway by the Georgia Department of Transportation.