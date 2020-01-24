The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound and northbound ramps to I-285 eastbound closed.

Jan. 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Jan. 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 24 and 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Jan. 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, various lanes (two right and two left).

Jan. 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, various lanes (two right and two left).

Lake Forrest Drive closure

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 24 and 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp to I-285 westbound will have flagging.

On Jan. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Connector and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 24-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 25 and 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Abernathy Road eastbound and westbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Jan. 27, 29 and 31, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.