The Brookhaven City Council has approved a $102,000 contract to pay lobbyists to track state and federal legislation that could affect the city.

The council approved the contract with Peachtree Government Relations and Garst Thomas Public Affairs at its Jan. 14 meeting. The money is coming from the general fund reserves.

“The city requires services of an experience lobbying firm to advance the interests of the city of Brookhaven and monitor state and federal legislation to ensure no adverse impacts to the city,” says a resolution to approve the spending.

Peachtree Government Relations’ clients include the cities of Alpharetta, College Park and Fayetteville.