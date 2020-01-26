Pace Academy, a Buckhead private school, has started construction on its new Lower School building, set to open in August 2021. Renovation of the school’s historic “Castle” building is planned to follow that opening.

The pre-first through 12 school at 966 West Paces Ferry Road is making a 36,500-square-foot addition to its existing Lower School classroom building. Work began this month, according to the school. The school has posted a video showing a simulated walkthrough of the future building here.

Pace has launched a $50 million capital campaign for the projects. The new Lower School is named for Kam Memar, the late brother of lead donors Diana and Bijon Memar, who are current Pace parents.

The Castle is a former home dating to 1931 that became Pace’s first classroom building in 1958.

The local Neighborhood Planning Unit A gave its approval to the plan last year after Pace dropped a controversial proposal to build a new natatorium.