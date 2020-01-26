Melody Harclerode, the executive director of The Sandy Springs Conservancy, has resigned from her position to join another unnamed metro Atlanta organization. Now the parks advocacy organization is searching for new leadership.

“Melody Harclerode will join another metropolitan area organization in March after three years of tremendous service to the Conservancy and Sandy Springs,” the Conservancy said in a press release. “We wish her the best with her next position.”

The Conservancy is now searching for a new executive director for leadership with local recreation projects, the release said. Some of the projects named include the Marsh Creek Trail, a pilot project that would connect Marsh Creek and the Sandy Springs Tennis Center for the city’s master plan of trails; Chattahoochee River access through the master trail plan and the regional Chattahoochee RiverLands project; and Sandy Springs park updates.

“Looking ahead, the Sandy Springs Conservancy seeks a new executive director with the vision, skills and leadership to build upon our successes,” the release said.