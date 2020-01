The Brookhaven City Council will hold its annual retreat — or what city officials like to call its “advance” — on Saturday, Feb. 8. The meeting is a place where the council sets priorities for the year.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and will be at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd. NE.

An agenda is not finalized, but one item expected to be discussed is the 2020 Census, according to city spokesperson Burke Brennan.

The meeting is open to the public.