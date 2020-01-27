The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Jan. 1 through Jan. 22, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

100 block of Irby Avenue — Jan. 18

Aggravated Assault

100 block of Rumson Road — Jan. 1

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 1

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 5

100 block of Lenox Pointe — Jan. 7

I-75 SB/Deering Road — Jan. 7

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 8

2400 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 18

1900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19

3300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 22

Burglary-Residence

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1

1400 block of Cave Road — Jan. 2

1200 block of Swims Valley Drive — Jan. 3

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 4

500 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 4

100 block of Stratford Place — Jan. 5

1800 block of Emery Street — Jan. 6

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 6

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 8

700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Jan. 11

4500 block of East Conway Drive — Jan. 12

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 12

2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Jan. 18

3000 block of Maple Drive — Jan. 18

2700 block of Alpine Road — Jan. 20

100 block of Vernon Road — Jan. 20

Burglary-Non-Residence

1700 block of Howell Mill — Jan. 1

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 7

2400 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 9

1400 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Jan. 12

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 12

2300 block of Coronet Way — Jan. 13

3000 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 15

1600 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 15

1200 block of Collier Road — Jan. 15

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 15

2300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 16

4400 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 18

Robbery

3000 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 1

400 block of Bishop Street — Jan. 3

800 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 4

500 block of Broadview Place — Jan. 6

400 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 10

3500 block of Northside Drive — Jan. 14

500 block of 17th Street — Jan. 14

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Jan. 19

Larceny

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22 there were 145 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 99 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, there were 56 reported incidents of auto theft.