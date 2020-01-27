The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Jan. 1 through Jan. 22, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
100 block of Irby Avenue — Jan. 18
Aggravated Assault
100 block of Rumson Road — Jan. 1
3500 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 1
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 5
100 block of Lenox Pointe — Jan. 7
I-75 SB/Deering Road — Jan. 7
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 8
2400 block of Parkland Drive — Jan. 18
1900 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 19
3300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 22
Burglary-Residence
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 1
1400 block of Cave Road — Jan. 2
1200 block of Swims Valley Drive — Jan. 3
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Jan. 4
500 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 4
100 block of Stratford Place — Jan. 5
1800 block of Emery Street — Jan. 6
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 6
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 8
700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Jan. 11
4500 block of East Conway Drive — Jan. 12
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 12
2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Jan. 18
3000 block of Maple Drive — Jan. 18
2700 block of Alpine Road — Jan. 20
100 block of Vernon Road — Jan. 20
Burglary-Non-Residence
1700 block of Howell Mill — Jan. 1
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 7
2400 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 9
1400 block of Chattahoochee Avenue — Jan. 12
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 12
2300 block of Coronet Way — Jan. 13
3000 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 15
1600 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 15
1200 block of Collier Road — Jan. 15
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 15
2300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 16
4400 block of Northside Parkway — Jan. 18
Robbery
3000 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 1
400 block of Bishop Street — Jan. 3
800 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Jan. 4
500 block of Broadview Place — Jan. 6
400 block of Northside Circle — Jan. 10
3500 block of Northside Drive — Jan. 14
500 block of 17th Street — Jan. 14
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Jan. 19
Larceny
Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22 there were 145 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 99 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, there were 56 reported incidents of auto theft.