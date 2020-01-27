Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry has dropped out of the race against U.S. Senator David Perdue to run for an open seat on the DeKalb County Commission.

Terry announced Jan. 26 via social media he is now running as a Democrat for the Super 6 District currently held by Kathie Gannon. His announcement comes days after Emily Halevy, an affordable housing advocate and digital media executive, announced she was running as a Democrat for Gannon’s seat.

Gannon recently announced she was not seeking reelection.

Fundraising shortfalls in his Senate campaign played a role in his decision to drop out of the race, Terry said in a letter posted to his Facebook page.

“The old saying that it takes coal to run a train, but it takes gold to run a campaign is truer in this age of politics than ever before,” he said in the post.

“And while the thousands of you who have pitched in has made a huge difference, it is time to look in a different direction and focus on the ways I can take the lessons I learned across the state and apply them in my home county,” Terry said.

Several big-name Democrats remain in the race to have a chance to take on Perdue. They include Sarah Riggs Amico, business executive and former Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia; former 6th Congressional District candidate Jon Ossoff; and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Terry said he also wanted to contribute to “building Georgia’s progressive statewide grassroots network” by stepping down from the Senate race.

“If you supported the vision of my Senate campaign for a more equitable and just society, I ask for your help in electing me to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, where I can make sure many of the things we care about are carried out,” Terry said.

Terry was elected mayor of Clarkston in 2013. Clarkston proclaims itself the “Ellis Island of the South” for welcoming refugees seeking asylum and immigrants.