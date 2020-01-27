Sandy Springs will host two public information open house meetings regarding the long-anticipated Hammond Drive widening project on Feb. 26. The sessions will give the community an opportunity to provide input on proposed alternatives.

The first of the two meetings will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A second meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Both meetings will provide the same information and displays and will take place at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. There will be a short presentation, followed by the open house, according to a press release.

Most of Hammond has been widened over the years, but the section between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive in the Glenridge Hammond neighborhood remains two lanes. Government officials frequently call it a traffic bottleneck and the city has been studying a widening project as a possible solution. The decision on whether to perform the widening has not been made, officials have said, and would follow public reaction to the presentation.

The city has been purchasing properties along Hammond in anticipation of the project for years.

The current and growing traffic demand along Hammond has led to an increase in neighborhood cut-through traffic, and adversely impacts adjacent roadways, the city press release said.

The city said the conceptual design proposes to improve safety and operational efficiencies and will include multiuse paths, sidewalks, landscaping, pedestrian lighting and intersection enhancements.

In August, the City Council authorized a contract with Gresham Smith and Partners to wrap up a design presentation for a public meeting for $47,500.

The project is included within the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program as part of the T-SPLOST referendum passed in 2016.