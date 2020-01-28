Atlanta Gas Light is replacing part of a natural gas pipeline in Sandy Springs.

The property where the work is taking place is near the intersection of Mount Vernon, Abernathy Road and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Trees are being cleared from the area and fencing has gone up around the location of the repairs.

There is not an exact address for the replacement project, according to spokesperson Mekka Parish, and no other work is planned in the area.

Parish said the need for repairs was found during a pipeline inspection. The work is on a “transmission main,” which is a larger pipe used to transport gas to lesser pipes.

“It was determined that repairs needed to be made to select sections of this pipeline,” Parish said in an email. “In an effort to limit the impact to the area in the future, Atlanta Gas Light decided to replace the entire pipeline.”

Parish said the repairs should not interrupt service and the project will be completed by this summer. AGL will also work restricted hours during the day to limit lane closures, Parish said.

The repairs rest on a property that had originally had a decade-old boutique hotel project, the Grand Bohemian Atlanta. The property has remained in limbo since 2009 when the project was approved because the developer has been unable to lock in financing for the $100 million project.

As of Jan. 16, the site has a “for sale” sign with a number that traces back to the corporate office of The Kessler Collection, the developer of the Grand Bohemian chain. Kessler did not respond to a comment request.