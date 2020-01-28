The Atlanta-based chamber choir Coro Vocati will perform selections based on famous artworks in a Buckhead concert Feb. 2.

“The Art & the Artist” is a “musical exploration” of four famous works: Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night”; Rembrandt’s “Portrait of an Old Woman”; Monet’s “Rouen Cathedral, West Façade, Sunlight”; and Da Vinci’s design for a flying machine.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road. Tickets are $20, students $10. For more information, see corovocati.org.