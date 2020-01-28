The city of Dunwoody is beginning its “Dunwoody Next” comprehensive plan update, which will include two chances for the public to provide input on what they envision for the city.

The first public meeting is Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The public will also have a chance to provide input on April 25 at Lemonade Days at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. An information booth will be set up at the festival from 1 to 3 p.m.

“The comprehensive plan is a roadmap for long-range policy direction,” Community Development Director Richard McLeod said in a news release.

“We use it to guide decisions about land use, transportation, economic development, housing, infrastructure and more. This is an important part of our continued evolution as a young and growing city,” he said.

The state Department of Community Affairs will assist the city in revising its comprehensive plan. The state requires municipalities to update comprehensive plans every five years.

The Atlanta Regional Commission will serve as project manager for this process, gathering input and providing analysis of opportunities and needs for the city. Later in 2020, recommended updates will be presented to the City Council for consideration.

The sounding board for the comprehensive plan that will work with ARC are: Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Ardy Bastien; Planning Commission Chair Bob Dallas; Perimeter Community Improvement Districts Executive Director Ann Hanlon; Community Development Director Richard McLeod; resident and volunteer Terri Polk; Public Works Director Michael Smith; Economic Development Director Michael Starling; Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker; and Katie Williams, executive director of Discover Dunwoody.