Burgerfan opened in the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center at 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead in January. The restaurant offers burgers as well as chicken tenders and milkshakes. Info: 404-233-6700

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar has put up a “Coming Soon” sign for their location in the Modera apartment complex at 1625 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the new location plans to open in May. C&S has two other locations in Roswell and Vinings and specializes in raw bar options as well as other seafood options such as lobster and whole fish. Info: candsoysterbar.com.

The Dunwoody-based fast-food chain Krystal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Georgia. Both company-operated and franchised locations will remain open and operating as usual throughout the case, according to the company, located at 1455 Lincoln Parkway in Dunwoody. “The actions we are taking are intended to enable Krystal to establish a stronger business for the future and to achieve a restructuring in a fast and efficient manner,” the company said in an email.

Okiboru, a new “tsukemen” ramen restaurant opened in the Modera complex, 6125 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs in January. Tsukemen, also known as “dipping ramen,” is a Japanese cuisine in which cold noodles are served alongside a bowl of hot broth to be poured into. Info: okiboru.com.

