DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections officials will be demonstrating the state’s new voting equipment on Feb. 13 in Dunwoody. The new statewide voting machines are scheduled to be used during the March 24 presidential primaries.

The demonstrations will be from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The new machines will use paper ballots for the first time since Georgia switched to digital ballots in 2002. The state last year purchased 30,000 new voting machines for more than $100 million.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office last year rolled out a Secure the Vote campaign to give more information on the new voting machines.

Voters will continue to use touchscreens to make their selections, but with the new machines a paper ballot will be printed out with their votes that are also recorded in a QR barcode. The ballot is then inserted into a scanner that will read the QR barcode.

A video from the website gives demonstration on how the new voting machines are to be used: