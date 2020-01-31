Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis announced Jan. 30 that he will seek re-election to the District 2 seat.

“It has been an honor to serve and be an advocate for efficient, effective, and service-oriented government on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County,” Ellis said in a press release.” However, more work needs to be done.”

Ellis said he is seeking re-election to help reduce traffic congestion, improve the court system, enhance senior services and address mental health issues.

Ellis has been an advocate against property tax increases and for improving the delivery of mental health services throughout the county.

“I look forward to continuing to serve and doing the hard work necessary to drive positive change,” Ellis added.

District 2 encompasses Milton, Mountain Park, and large portions of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

The election takes place on Nov. 3.