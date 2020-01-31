A short of section of Buckhead’s Woodward Way at Northside Drive will be closed for sewer work for about 10 months starting Feb. 3.

Woodward will be closed to through traffic between Northside and Alton Way, according to the city Department of Watershed Management. Traffic will be detoured onto Peachtree Battle Avenue. Local residents on Woodward will still be able to drive to their homes and will receive mail, trash collection and emergency services, according to Watershed Management.

The work, expected to run through November, is an upgrade to the sanitary sewer system around a pump station.