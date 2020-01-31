Conceptual designs for a long-anticipated park across from City Springs in Sandy Springs will be presented at a Feb. 4 City Council meeting.

Architect firm Barge Design Solutions will be presenting three concepts for the dubbed “Gateway Park.” One concept is centered around the landscape, one is for a veterans’ memorial and one is a public art space.

Each of the three park concepts has two design options.

The city has long aimed to spruce up the area with a park and paths, but projects have been stalled due to a lawsuit over booting three billboards from the property.

The billboards stand on a triangle of land bordered by Mount Vernon Highway and Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, across from City Springs. The city bought the land several years ago for the project, once dubbed “Triangle Park,” and for a reconstruction of the Mount Vernon/Johnson Ferry intersection.

In November 2017, former city manager John McDonough said the future park may include flags and some type of veterans’ monument.

The idea for a park reappeared in the city’s comprehensive plan for the recreation and parks system, which was released in February 2019.

A legal case between the city and the owner of the billboards, OutFront Media, has continued for over a year. In November, a judge issued an order that allowed the city to take down the billboards. But OutFront filed an appeal and the city has been waiting for a new ruling since.

On Jan. 17, the city filed an “emergency order” in the Fulton County Superior Court for the billboards to come down.

In December, the city announced a plan to open a temporary fire station on an adjacent lot at 6189 Roswell Road, a former car rental business, which the council approved purchasing in December for $1.2 million. The site would be a temporary location for the aging Fire Station Two at 135 Johnson Ferry Road while a replacement fire station is built there.

The city says that traffic is too bad for fire trucks to enter and exit the temporary site on Roswell Road. Instead, the city proposes creating a new driveway that would cut through the triangle of land where the billboards stand. The city says the billboards must be removed for that plan.

The council will see the designs at a work session before the council meeting, starting at 6 p.m., where no formal action will be taken.

To see the design concepts, click here.