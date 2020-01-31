The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Jan. 31 and Feb. 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Feb. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Feb. 3-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.
I-285 ramp closures
Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
Feb. 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Feb. 1, 3:30 a.m.-7 p.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.
Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.
Lake Forrest Drive closures
Jan. 31 and Feb. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.
Other traffic changes
On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.