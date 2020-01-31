The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 31 and Feb. 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Feb. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 3-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 1, 3:30 a.m.-7 p.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

Jan. 31 and Feb. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.