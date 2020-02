The city of Brookhaven will hold its annual Daddy/Daughter Valentine’s Dance on two nights, Feb. 7 and 8.

The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. It includes music, dancing, photos to take home and light snacks.

Admission $25 for the first father and daughter, $5 each extra child. The dance will be held at the Lynwood Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven. For more information, call 404-637-0734 or see brookhavenga.gov.