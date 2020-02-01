Blue Heron Nature Preserve has named a new executive director shortly after completing its internal Blueway trail system.

Melody Harclerode is the new director, replacing Kevin McCauley, who retired at year’s end. Harclerode previously served nearly three years as executive director of the Sandy Springs Conservancy. She is a past president of the Atlanta chapter of the American Institute of Architects and former director of programs at the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance in DeKalb County. She also writes an architecture column for Atlanta INtown, a sister publication of Reporter Newspapers.

Harclerode joined Blue Heron members for a tour of the Blueway trail on Jan. 26. Blue Heron recently completed work on the 3-mile internal section of the trail, following the installation of bridges in the Land O Lakes area, and it is now fully open to the public. The project took three years and $750,000 to complete.

A second phase of the project, which would link the trail to Chastain Park and the PATH400 multiuse trail, is still in the works and has no current timeline, according to Blue Heron.

Blue Heron consists of three distinct parcels of land totaling 30 acres. Its main entrance is at 4055 Roswell Road. It shares facilities with the Atlanta Audubon Society and the Amphibian Foundation. For more information, see bhnp.org.