Sidewalks and other pedestrian amenities are coming soon to the West Village in a Buckhead Community Improvement District project expected to wrap up in late November.

The West Village is the area bordered by East Andrews Drive and Roswell and West Paces Ferry roads, known for entertainment, dining and shopping.

The BCID’s West Village Streetscape project will add sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and street trees to the area. At the same time, the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation will install new stormwater infrastructure along Roswell and East Andrews.

The streetscape work will be performed by Astra Group, which also built the adjacent Loudermilk Park at Roswell and East Paces Ferry Road, for a contract of up to $2,958,888 approved by the BCID board at its Jan. 22 meeting.

Matt Gore, a BCID project and programs manager, said construction would begin “imminently” once the paperwork is done.