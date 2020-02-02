The Atlanta Cajun Zydeco Association will host a Valentine’s-themed concert and dance in Sandy Springs on Feb. 8.

Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp will perform at the concert of Cajun/Creole fais-do-do and dance, which runs 8-10 p.m. at the Dorothy Benson Center, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive, Sandy Springs.

No partner is required and all ages are welcome. Cajun and Creole food will be available for sale.

Tickets are $20, $14 active military service members, $5 students. For more information, call 877-338-2420 or see aczadance.org.