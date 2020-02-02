Before handing out the organization’s annual awards on Jan. 26, Dunwoody Homeowners Association President Adrienne Duncan warned that the city’s quality of life is worsening in a climate of community “tension and hostility.”

“Between the nationalization of local politics and the lack of solutions of our overcrowded schools, there has become a much more pervasive tension and hostility in our community,” Duncan told the audience of around 50 people at the meeting held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

“The whole community fabric is being strained,” she said. “When you have trust, you can dislike a neighbor but still trust they won’t hurt you. I submit the quality of life [in Dunwoody] is nowhere near where it should be.”

Duncan said she regularly hears conversations between residents who say they are afraid to voice their opinions on political candidates or school redistricting because they fear retaliation from neighbors or even at City Hall.

“That breakdown in trust has come from institutions into your neighborhoods,” she said. “If you can trust the people you work and live with, it is easier to compromise … and we can become a close-knit community again.”

The executive board was also named at the meeting. Duncan is serving her third and last year as president; Su Ellis is vice president; Debbie Montgomery is secretary; John Sparks is treasurer; and Bill Grossman and Gerri Penn are at-large members.