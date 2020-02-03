A grand opening celebration for the $7.8 million upgrade of Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park has been delayed from March 21 to April 18 after officials questioned whether its new grass had enough time to take root.

The delay will give more time for the grass – scheduled to be planted this week – and allow for “finishing touches,” according to City Manager Eric Linton.

“We’ve had such a wet winter that we’re building in some room for additional weather delays, as well,” Linton said in a written statement.

The upgrades include a new “great lawn,” an amphitheater, sports fields and a pavilion.

Questions about the grand opening were raised by Mayor Lynn Deutsch and some on the council at the City Council’s Jan. 27 meeting. Part of the concern was whether the park would be ready for the annual Lemonade Days festival, which is scheduled for April 22-26.

The grand opening is not linked directly to the festival, which is sponsored by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. There are no plans to change the dates of the festival, according to the city, but its location within the park might change.

The festival has traditionally been in the central area of the park where the lawn and amphitheater are under construction. The city and trust officials are currently in talks on where to locate the festival to lessen the impact on the new grass.