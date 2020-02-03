The owner of the Sandy Springs-based company that stages the “Caffeine and Octane” exotic car shows at Perimeter Mall, plans to open a garage-themed coffee shop/restaurant/TV studio hybrid in the North End by the end of the year. He requesting a tax break from the city for the project.

The site is in the North River shopping center at 8900 Roswell Road and was most recently a Firestone tire dealership.

Bruce Piefke, the CEO of High Octane Events and a Sandy Springs resident, is the applicant behind the project. He was not immediately available for comment.

According to Piefke’s tax incentive application, the space would replicate a “car lover’s dream garage.” It would have six roll up garage doors that will open to decks on two sides of the restaurant.

The Caffeine & Octane car show also has its own TV show on the NBC Sports Network, which will film segments at the new spot, a city memo said.

The City Council is slated to vote on the request to waive $5,590.52 in fees and taxes for the construction of the project at a Feb. 4 meeting. The waiver includes an estimated $1,100 permit fee and the projected business occupational tax waivers for three years at $1,496.84 per year.

“Since the space has sat vacant for several years, it will take a significant investment to convert the space to a comfortable restaurant and studio,” Piefke’s application said.

City staff recommends approval of the waiver through the city’s Economic Development Incentive Policy. According to a city memo, the project qualifies for a “Tier III” incentive because it is estimated at approximately $750,000, it will create at least 20 new full-time jobs and the location is within the city’s adopted priority development area, in addition to supporting the North End Redevelopment goals.

The city is in the midst of a redevelopment of the north end. At a Dec. 3 meeting, the council awarded a $307,260 contract to architect firm TSW for the designs of four shopping centers in the North End to push for the redevelopment of the area, one of them being the North River shopping center.

According to the application, the business would open by the end of 2020 and would have a 10-year lease.