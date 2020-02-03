The second and last suspect sought in the robbery and shooting of a woman Dec. 21 at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall has been arrested, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Antonio Brown, 17, was arrested Jan. 30 and is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to police.

Police previously arrested and charged D’Vonte Dean, 24, in the case.

The victim, a Conyers resident who works at the 3393 Peachtree Road mall, told police she was shot while being robbed at gunpoint in the parking garage. Police said she survived a gunshot wound to the stomach.