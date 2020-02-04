A “Brookhaven City Centre” master plan that would include a new City Hall is slated to be discussed at the City Council’s annual retreat on Feb. 8.

The annual retreat is a meeting where the mayor and City Council members set priorities. The public meeting starts at 8 a.m. in the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, 4000 Summit Blvd. NE.

The city is currently leasing the building at 4362 Peachtree Road for its City Hall. The lease expires in 2024. A mixed-use development has been approved for a portion of Peachtree Road, including the City Hall building, but no timeline has been announced when construction would begin.

The city’s 2034 Comprehensive Plan calls for a “City Centre” within the redevelopment of the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. The transit station fronts Peachtree Road and is between North Druid Hills Road and Dresden Drive.

. Talks about the redevelopment continue between city and MARTA officials after a mixed-use development plan collapsed in 2017 amid disagreements over tax breaks and density.

Several plans for the area around the MARTA station have been approved that would help create a City Centre master plan, including the North Druid Hills Corridor Study and the Peachtree Overlay District, according to the city. At the same time, private redevelopment is happening around MARTA that is not guided by a City Centre master plan, the city says.

Also expected to be discussed at the retreat are stormwater infrastructure and funding of watershed improvement plans that could include debt financing, and an update on initiatives the city is undertaking to encourage residents to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.