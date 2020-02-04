The Dunwoody Police officer who chased down and arrested the suspect that dragged a fellow officer in his car onto I-285 traffic and in a separate incident helped save a woman’s life has earned top honors from the department as part of its annual achievement awards.

Officer Kasey Martin was named the 2019 Officer of the Year for capturing and arresting Derric Alexander Simpson, the suspect charged with dragging Officer Nathan Daley onto I-285 while fleeing a traffic stop in a story that made national headlines. Martin joined the department in June 2017.

Martin and Officer Jordan Laverty also received a Medal of Meritorious Service award for helping save a woman’s life at a Dunwoody business after she had a seizure. The officers gave her CPR until DeKalb Fire Rescue and ambulance provider AMR arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital and recovered, according to police.

Other officers, staff and a volunteer were also honored as part of the annual Dunwoody Police Achievement Awards.

“Our staff is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to the citizens in our community and our award recipients reflect that dedication,” Chief Billy Grogan said in a news release.

The 2019 Employee of the Year award was given to Police Service Representative Natasha Clark. Ron Silvers, a bailiff and Citizens on Patrol volunteer, was named Volunteer of the Year.

Officer Dylan Cavin was named Rising Star of the Year, awarded to an officer with less than two years on the job. Detective Caleb Gilbert earned Marksman of the Year for having the highest firearms qualification score during spring training.

Sgt. Kerry Stallings was named the Top Cop Competition Winner for 2019 for earning the highest score in a competition that includes physical fitness tests, mental aptitude tests and shooting drills.