A shuttered mattress store on Piedmont Road in Buckhead may get a makeover into a Turkish restaurant and high-end retail space, in a plan working its way through the city approval process.

The plan would remake an existing one-story retail building at 3162 Piedmont, just south of Peachtree, into a two-story structure with an exterior elevator. The restaurant would use the ground floor and basement, and two stores would go on the second floor.

One of the stores is Italian Gold and Diamond, a jeweler that currently does wholesale trading at downtown’s AmericasMart Atlanta. Alan Ensari, the business’s owner, is spearheading the redevelopment concept.

The other store would be JFL Corp., a men’s clothing business that also is based at AmericasMart.

Ensari would not reveal the name of the restaurant owner he is in discussions with, but he and his consultants described the concept as a high-end version of Turkish food. A conceptual illustration of the project uses the name “Lokanta Kitchen,” but there was no sign that is a final decision or even related to the Turkish concept.

Starting in November, the project went through three rounds of review at the Development Review Committee of Special Public Interest District 9, a local zoning area. After working out such issues as parking and accessibility for people with disabilities, the DRC gave its blessing at a January meeting. Review from city staff is still pending.