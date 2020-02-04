A teenager who was shot by Sandy Springs police in a 2018 standoff was convicted on multiple charges last year and is currently in a Forsyth prison, according to the Fulton County District attorney’s office.

Marlon Jones, 17, pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court on Jan. 7, 2019 on seven counts of aggravated assault; seven counts of felony obstruction; possession of a firearm under 18; discharge of a firearm on property; reckless conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of alcohol under 21, according to the DA’s Office.

He was sentenced to 10 years and will serve five years as an adult, DA’s Office spokesperson Chris Hopper said. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Jones is serving his sentence at the Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth.

The May 31, 2018 shooting incident began when Jones, 15 at the time, was one of three burglary suspects being chased by officers on Roswell Road, police said at the time. Jones fired at officers with a handgun, police said at the time, then stopped at an animal hospital on Sandy Springs Place and threatened suicide during a three-hour standoff. The standoff ended when the police fired a stun grenade and shot Jones as he allegedly attempted to flee.

The DA’s Office is still reviewing the police shooting of Jones to determine whether it was legally justified. It is unclear when the investigation will be complete.