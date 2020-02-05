Alternative rockers Better Than Ezra and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will headline Brookhaven’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival set for March 28-29 at Blackburn Park.

Admission is free to the weekend festival, which includes arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and food trucks. The festival is open both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blackburn Park is located at 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Rachel Platten headlines the Saturday, March 28 lineup and Better Than Ezra will close out the festival on Sunday, March 29. The city has partnered with concert producer Live Nation to book acts for the festival. Last year’s headliners were Smash Mouth and the Wallflowers.

“Our partnership with Live Nation in booking these world-class musicians continues to pay dividends,” said Mayor John Ernst in a news release. “I couldn’t be more excited about the music lineup this year, and I encourage Brookhaven residents and our neighbors to come out and enjoy two great days of live music, amazing artisans, food trucks and more.”

A fixture on radio and MTV in the mid-’90s, Better Than Ezra’s “Good” from the band’s breakthrough album “Deluxe” topped the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart at Number 1 and went multi-platinum, according to a news release. The band has been honored by Billboard as one of the “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time.”

Platten is an Emmy Award winner, multi-platinum selling recording artist. Her hit “Fight Song” from her 2015 “Wildfire” album peaked at number 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her children’s book, “You Belong,” is scheduled to be released March 31. The book is based on Platten’s 2018 song of the same name.

Also included in the Saturday lineup are Howie Day, Nightly and Saleka. The Sunday lineup includes Baylee Littrell, Hailey Whitters and local favorite Wesley Cook.

For more information about the festival, see brookcherryfest.org.