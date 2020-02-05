A fruit-tree orchard will be planted soon near the Mountain Way Common park, according to Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling.

The orchard site is 684 Mountain Drive, a lot at the intersection with North Ivy Road, which Livable Buckhead acquired in 2017 for Mountain Way Common – which runs beneath Ga. 400 across the street — and future expansion of the PATH400 multiuse trail.

Starling told the Buckhead Community Improvement District board at its Jan. 22 meeting that the planting is expected in February or March. The trees should be mature enough for harvest in about five years, she said, at which time the fruit might be donated to a food pantry.