Speed limit reductions are coming to six roads in central Sandy Springs.

The reductions are because the city is trying to create a more walkable environment as part of the City Center Master Plan, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

“In this area, we’ve installed new sidewalks and on-street parking, in addition to the development changes [that] encourage pedestrian traffic,” Kraun said.

The city requested the reductions in a January letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT then proposed the changes to the Georgia Department of Public Safety in its biannual update of state roadways. The City Council approved the recommendations during a Feb. 4 meeting.

The reductions include:

Allen Road between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive: from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Boylston Drive between Mount Vernon Highway and Hammond Drive: from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Hilderbrand Drive between Sandy Springs Circle and Boylston Drive: from 35 mph to 25 mph.

Mount Vernon Highway between Lake Forrest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road: from 35 mph to 25 mph.

Northwood Drive between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive: from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Sandy Springs Circle between Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway: from 35 mph to 25 mph.

The council also approved recommendations to create or expand several school zones, including Glenridge Drive and an expansion on Mount Vernon Highway for the Cumberland Academy of Georgia; Powers Ferry Road for Heards Ferry Elementary; and Spalding Drive and an expansion on Roberts Drive for the Davis Academy.

City staff started traffic engineering studies for the requested reductions in 2018.

“In conducting traffic studies to measure the speed at which motorists are actually driving, we’ve seen an expected reduction in speed, and the change in speed limits helps continue those efforts to encourage safe pedestrian travel,” Kraun said in an email.

The changes become effective once the Georgia Department of Public Safety certifies them, which is expected to take place later this year, according to the city.