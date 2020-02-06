Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ pay raise for Atlanta police officers is credited with boosting the ranks. But it’s also cutting down on the number of officers willing to work the Buckhead Community Improvement District’s special traffic duty program.

City Councilmember Howard Shook of Buckhead’s District 7, who is also a BCID board member, raised the issue at the board’s Jan. 22 meeting. BCID staff member Tony Peters confirmed the pay raise’s impact on off-duty traffic officers, calling it a “continuing battle… And we’ll have to figure out unique ways of attracting them.”

Peters said the BCID is not yet considering a raise in the hourly pay rate for traffic officers, but is considering hiring them from other departments.

According to Gore, the BCID program currently employs officers regularly to cover 11 locations along Piedmont, Lenox and Roswell roads during rush hours at a rate of $45 an hour. In the winter holiday season, additional locations around shopping centers are served at a rate of $50 an hour.