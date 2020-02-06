Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is inviting the community to join its third annual “Lights of Love” event Feb. 13, where people flash lights at the windows of its Scottish Rite hospital and patients flash lights back in return as a gesture of support.

The five-minute event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the hospital at 1001 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. Attendees are asked to bring flashlights or use cellphones as lights, and are encouraged to wear red.

“It’s profound getting to pause for a few brief but meaningful minutes to show our patients how many virtual valentines they have out there,” said Ansley Johnson, volunteer services coordinator at CHOA, in a press release. “Seeing the magnitude of flickering lights from inside the halls sends our patients a reminder that they are loved and can continue fighting.”

Free parking will be available at Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Center, 5505 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Suite 530. Overflow parking for $5 will be available at Medical Quarters, 5555 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. Signs and volunteers will direct attendees to the lighting area.

CHOA will hold similar events at its Egleston hospital in Druid Hills at 6:30 p.m. and Hughes Spalding hospital downtown at 6 p.m.

For more information, see choa.org/lightsoflove.