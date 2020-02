Local Fulton County Board of Education members have announced their February community input meetings.

Board president Julia Bernath, who represents part of Sandy Springs, will hold a meeting on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at North Springs Charter High School, 7447 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

Board member Gail Dean, who also represents part of Sandy Springs, will hold a meeting on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at High Point Elementary School, 520 Greenland Road, Sandy Springs.