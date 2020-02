The Dunwoody Library is offering a workshop about creating a heart-shaped basket for Valentine’s Day, suitable for holding gifts, notes or other items.

The free workshop will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2-3 p.m. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided.

The library is located at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. To register, see events.dekalblibrary.org.