Sandy Springs’ Lost Corner Preserve park will host a Valentine’s Day nature walk and craft workshop.

The naturalist-guided walk will visit the park’s Falling Branch Creek. Afterward, a “pinecone critter” craft workshop will be held in the park’s cottage.

The free event will be held Feb. 14, 9-10:30 a.m. at the park at 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs. To register, see registration.sandyspringsga.gov.