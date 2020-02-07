The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Feb. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, two right lanes.

Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 8 and 9, 3 a.m. to 7 p.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. through Feb. 10, 5 a.m., and Feb. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Lake Forrest Drive closure

Feb. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Feb. 7-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 10, 12 and 14, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 10, 12 and 14, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 10, 12 and 14, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.