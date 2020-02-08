Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is working on new and redesigned signage at Peachtree and Lenox roads, according to General Manager Robin Suggs.

Suggs, who serves as vice chairman of the Buckhead Community Improvement District board, mentioned the project at the board’s Jan. 22 meeting.

The 3393 Peachtree Road mall currently has a stone-like monument sign on Peachtree and its name on walls along the intersection.

The new signage could come along with Lenox Road improvements the BCID is planning. That project won’t come until mid-2021 at the earliest, Peters said.

A Lenox Square spokesperson later said that mall officials have no further information about the signage.