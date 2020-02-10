A man was shot and wounded in the parking lot of Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall Feb. 10, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to APD spokesperson Office Tasheena Brown. The suspect fled, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had arranged to meet with the suspect at this location to conduct some type of transaction,” Brown said in a written statement. “The victim and a friend met with the suspect in the parking lot outside the food court [and] at or inside the victim’s friend’s vehicle. At some point during the meeting, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.”

The friend of the victim was not injured, Brown said.

The incident is the third shooting in less than three months in parking areas of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road.

On Dec. 21, a woman was shot and wounded in an armed robbery in a mall parking deck. In that case, police have two suspects in custody.

On Jan. 18, an Atlanta Police officer shot and wounded a man in a parking deck in what police originally said was an armed robbery, but may have been an attempt to recover a stolen item.

Following the January shooting incident, mall management said in a written statement that it has various security measures of its own.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, tenants and employees,” the statement said in part. “We have a highly skilled and experienced security team that utilizes a number of proactive security measures, both seen and unseen. We also maintain a close working relationship with local law enforcement authorities to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”

Update: This story has been updated with further information from the Atlanta Police Department.