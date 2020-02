The Dunwoody Garden Club will hold its annual card party fundraising event on Feb. 18.

The fundraiser for beautification and community projects will include a light breakfast, lunch, a silent auction and a fashion show featuring collections from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall.

The party runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 770-639-3510 or see dunwoodygardenclub.com.