DeKalb County Board of Education member Stan Jester has announced he will not seek re-election for the District 1 seat.

Andrew Ziffer of Dunwoody previously announced a challenge to Jester for the seat and is now running unopposed. Ziffer has said his agenda includes creating an atmosphere of collaboration between school officials and the community rather than one of division.

The seat represents parts of Dunwoody, Chamblee, Brookhaven and Doraville. The election is May 19.

“I’m tired and I’m getting spread pretty thin,” Jester said. “I don’t want my obligations outside of work to affect my ability to prepare for board meetings effectively.”

Jester was first elected to the school board in 2014. In November, Jester said he was planning to run for a third term. He has been outspoken and critical of former Superintendent R. Stephen Green and his administration on issues ranging from spending to redistricting.

Ziffer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.