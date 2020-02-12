A longtime restaurant next to Buckhead’s Chastain Park will close its doors on Feb. 15. The space will reopen in the summer under new ownership with the name The Chastain.

Horseradish Grill has operated for over 25 years at 4320 Powers Ferry Road.

It will reopen as an American restaurant this summer under the co-ownership of Geno Dew and Christopher Grossman, according to a press release. Dew and Grossman both formerly worked at Atlas, a restaurant in the St. Regis hotel in Buckhead, the release said.

“Our team is building this restaurant for the neighborhood, and we look forward to preserving its warmth and character while offering an exceptional new culinary experience,” Dew said in the press release.

Architect firm Siegel Construction and Design is designing the project, which plans to make the 2,500-square-foot main floor space for a dining room and the lower level to be used for special events. The restaurant will also have a patio and a garden, the release said.

The property has a lot of history tied to it. Before Horseradish, the space held a country store, which closed in the 1930s, according to the restaurant’s website. In the 1940s, the website said, the store reopened under new ownership and eventually a dining area was added. It then became a full-fledged restaurant under the name the Red Barn Inn.

Steve Alterman bought the eatery in 1995 and named it Horseradish Grill. Alterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.