Aaron David Miller, a Middle East policy expert and CNN commentator, will speak about diplomacy and current events in a March 3 lecture at the Congregation Or Hadash synagogue in Sandy Springs.

Miller served for 25 years as an advisor to U.S. secretaries of state, helping to formulate policies on the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli peace process. His lecture will address life lessons he learned from working as a negotiator and diplomat. He is also expected to discuss President Trump’s new and controversial Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, and an Israeli parliamentary election scheduled to take place the day before the lecture.

Miller is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. He is the author of several books, including “The Much Too Promised Land: America’s Elusive Search for Arab-Israeli Peace” and “The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President.”

His lecture is titled “Crises, Cosmic Oy Veys & Cri de Coeurs: What 25 Years of Travelling the Negotiator’s Highway Taught Me About Life, Leadership, Winning, and Losing.” He is giving Congregation Or Hadash’s Tillie and Max Stein Family Lecture, which was established to discuss modern Israeli and modern Jewish history.

The lecture, which will be followed by a reception, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the synagogue at 7460 Trowbridge Road, Sandy Springs. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must present a government ID and RSVP to michele.hilary.freesman@emory.edu.